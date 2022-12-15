Macedonian Railways has been without electricity since the morning, and the parts that are under electricity distribution have been cut off from the network, Telma learns.

Macedonian Railways failed to pay the debt, which exceeds 6.5 million euros, which is why EVN started implementing its shutdown plan. This company is considered a loss maker and has had problems with finances for a long time.

EVN is waiting until noon today for a written guarantee from the government that the Clinical Center’s debt will be paid, which is higher than seven million euros. If that doesn’t happen, “Mother Teresa” will be without electricity as of today. The Clinical Center did not pay its electricity bills for more than three years and now the state is looking for funds from other budget items to settle this huge debt.