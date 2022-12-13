The 2023 budget of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy amounts to EUR 858,3 million, of which EUR 499 million are earmarked for the Pension and Disability Insurance Fund, thus ensuring availability of social services and continued rise of pensions in line with the new methodology for their alignment with living costs and the average wage, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski at a joint press conference with Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jovana Trencevska on Tuesday.

The 2023 budget of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy amounts to EUR 858.3 million. This year we faced a number of challenges both economically and energy-wise, but the citizens were convinced that I and the ministers in the Government made timely decisions and reacted to reduce the crisis challenges for both the citizens and the economy. We ensure stability, at no time no category of citizens was neglected or left aside, on the contrary, the material rights of vulnerable categories of citizens were and remain high on our priority list – single parents, social cases, people with disabilities, pensioners, and other groups of citizens, said the Prime Minister.

Kovacevski emphasized that with the budget of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy for the coming year, the availability of social services is ensured, but also an increase in the material rights of pensioners and citizens who are part of the social protection system.

He announced that with the new methodology adopted by the Government, pensions are adjusted twice a year, in September and March, by 50 percent with the cost of living and by 50 percent with the growth of the average salary.