The measures and projects promised by VMRO-DPMNE will bring about the renewal of the Republic of Macedonia.

VMRO-DPMNE through a new program is planning a project that will improve household energy efficiency. It practically means an opportunity for every family to get a new facade and window frames for their homes, with half the investment being covered by the state, or 50 percent will go at the expense of the state.

In our country many of the citizens’ homes are energy inefficient, or they don’t have a facade at all, and their renovation costs a lot of money. That is why the future government of VMRO-DPMNE will finance half of the costs for the construction of a new energy efficient facade and replacement of window frames. This measure will reduce the unproductive use of energy, which in turn will contribute to the protection of the environment. That would mean a warm home in the winter for the citizens, and cold in the summer and of course lower heating bills and more money in the families. With this project we will have a revival of the construction industry, but at the same time it will also include environmental protection. After April 12, in the Republic of Macedonia the renewal will win, and the time will come when there will be more for everyone, VMRO-DPMNE leader announced on Saturday.

