The leader of VMRO-DPMNE said at Saturday’s press conference that the party is committed to improving household energy efficiency. Every household to get a new facade and windows with the state covering half of the investment, ie 50% will be at the expense of the state.

The actual situation shows that many of the citizens’ homes are energy inefficient, and their renovation costs money. That is why I promise that the future government of VMRO-DPMNE will finance half of the costs for the construction of a new energy efficient facade and replacement of window frames. This measure will reduce the unproductive use of energy, which in turn will contribute to the protection of the environment. That would mean a warm home in the winter for the citizens, and cold in the summer and of course lower heating bills and more money in the families, said Mickoski.

He stressed that the party during the new mandate, he believes it will receive on April 12 this year, will allow citizens to purchase solar collectors for households, with 50% of the amount being covered by the state.