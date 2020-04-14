The Government of the Republic of Macedonia adopted Tuesday a Decree having the force of law for payment of fees of persons hired in state authorities (legislative, executive and judicial), regulatory bodies, agencies, state commissions, legal entities in full or dominant state own, units of the local self-government and the city of Skopje and the legal entities established by the units of the local self-government and the city of Skopje, informed the government’s press service.

Also, they point out that if the persons covered by this decree, on the day of entry into force of this decree with having the force of law are registered as employed at the Employment Agency of the Republic of Macedonia, will receive 50% of the monetary compensation, which is determined in the contract for work, but mostly in the amount of 30,000 denars.