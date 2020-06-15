The government is yet to make a decision on reopening border crossings and airports, Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski said Monday regarding low-cost airline Wizz Air’s decision to extend the suspension of all flights to and from Macedonia until mid-July.

As a member of the Crisis HQ, I can confirm that the situation is being monitored and the government acts in line with recommendations from the Infectious Diseases Committee. At the moment, we’re yet to make a decision on reopening border crossings and airports. The Crisis HQ is to discuss the issue as soon as it’s put on the Committee’s agenda, after which the government will make appropriate decisions, Sugareski said.