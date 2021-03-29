As of Monday midnight, gasoline and extra light household fuel prices drop by one denar, and the diesel price drops by one and a half denars, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission’s latest decision.

The price of EUROSUPER BS 95 is MKD 66 per liter, that of EUROSUPER BS 98 is MKD 68 per liter, and extra light household fuel is at MKD 44.5 per liter.

The price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) now stands at MKD 55 per liter.

The price of crude oil is also decreased and now stands at MKD 34.426 per kilogram.