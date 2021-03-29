At the initiative of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce within the WB6 CIF Chamber Investment Forum, some 2,000 businesspeople from the Economic Chamber of Macedonia received AstraZeneca vaccines this weekend in Nis, Serbia.

This is the first such action. We organized it with the support of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce within the WB6 CIF Chamber Investment Forum, the the Economic Chamber of Macedonia points out.

The people who got vaccinated this weekend will receive the second dose of the vaccine on June 10 and 20.