Macedonia is 5 positions down on the ranking list for doing business in the report of the European Chamber. This year, on the list of 46 European countries, Macedonia is close to the bottom, at the 36th position.

Macedonia with the most significant drop in the climate for doing business of the European countries – 5 places down in the ranking compared to 2019, at the 36th position in the ranking of 46 countries!, VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki alarms.