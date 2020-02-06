VMRO-DPMNE’s President Hristijan Mickoski met with Kocani businessmen today in Ponikva. He said that Kocani and this region have great potentials for tourism and economic development.

There is a need for greater care from the state that has to commit itself to the domestic economy. Real capital investments are needed, not fake reports, genuine concern for the country’s balanced development is needed. We are committed to work and constant and active care for the needs of the citizens, said Mickoski.