The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, through two statements of the Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi saying that they will not increase the public debt with the fourth set of economic measures and the budget review, pointed out the lies about the public debt and the budget review.

According to Mickoski, Zaev’s economy shines with defeats, incompetence and crime. They have reached historic highs in debts, just like in the crisis and incompetence of any government so far.