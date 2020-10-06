The pompously announced “VAT-free weekend” sank before it started. Namely, after yesterday the Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi said on the “Top tema” show on Telma TV that there would be only one VAT-free weekend until the end of the year, and that it was not planned for next year, all promises of the government that through this project there will be more money for the citizens, consumption will be encouraged and thus the domestic economy will be helped fail.

This VAT-free weekend is already planned and announced and that another one is not planned for this year. We will see how it will be next year, says Besimi.

This project was announced for a long time by the SDSM government and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and should have started much earlier, but due to the lack of a clear strategy, the project is now part of the new fourth set of anti-crisis measures.