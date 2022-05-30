Diesel prices as of midnight increase by MKD 1 per liter while gasoline prices remain unchanged, said the Energy Regulatory Commission after it reached a decision to increase retail prices of oil derivatives on average by 0.36%.

As of midnight the new prices will be the following:

– EUROSUPER BS 95 – 95.00 (denars / liter)

– EUROSUPER BS 98 – 97.00 (denars / liter)

– EURODIESEL (D-E V) – 86.00 (denars / liter)

– Extra light household oil – MKD 84.50 (denars/liter).