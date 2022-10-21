The government is in a general panic because of the lack of money and because they do not know how to manage the economy and manage the crisis badly. It is true that the crisis is European, but there is also a domestic crisis, of about 20 percent inflation, 10% is imported, but 10% is domestic, Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, said in an interview with TV Alfa.

Nikoloski pointed out that in such a situation the government is negotiating a loan that will close TEC Oslomej and REK Bitola and Macedonia will become an energy-dependent country and lead to economic collapse.

So that in such conditions they are running around asking for loans, one of the loans that they have agreed on is 100 million euros for the liquidity of Elektrostopanstvo, we are against that loan, for two reasons, the first is because it is additional borrowing, the money is being wasted which the next generations will return. The second reason is that in order for the government of SDSM and DUI to receive this loan, it must sign a protocol with the creditor, in which they agree to close TEC Oslomej by December 31, 2023, and to close REK Bitola by December 31, 2027, Nikoloski pointed out.

He pointed out that together they produce 80% of the electricity in Macedonia, so these two plants are the heart of the Macedonian economy because they produce an important part of the electricity.