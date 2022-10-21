The average monthly net wage paid per employee in August 2022 was MKD 31,871, 11.3% higher than in August 2021, State Statistical Office data shows.

This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Manufacturing (16.2%), Accommodation and food service activities (16.1%) and Arts, entertainment and recreation (15.6%).

An increase in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (4.1%), Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (3.8%) and Mining and quarrying (3.1%).