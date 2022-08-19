According to the data of the State Statistical Office, the index of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in June 2022, compared to June 2021, was 10.9.

This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Accommodation and food service activities (23.1%), Arts, entertainment and recreation (17.5%) and Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (16.0%).

An increase in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Financial and insurance activities (6.0%), Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (5.7%) and Mining and quarrying (4.3%).

The average monthly net wage paid per employee in June 2022 was 31,869 denars.