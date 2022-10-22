The Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) and the trade union organizations of Macedonia’s Post demand an urgent meeting with representatives from the Government by Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest, at which they will present the problems that this company has. Otherwise, they announce they will organize protests in front of the Government building.
As stated in the announcement of the SSM on their Facebook page, the biggest problem is that Macedonia’s Post employees have not yet received their September salary.
