Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Tuesday evening on TV Telma’s “Top tema” show that citizens would have to pay extra interest on loan payment suspension.

We can now ask for everything to be suspended, for the sake of some help, but we must take into account especially the banking system or sector and we must do our best to maintain it, said Spasovski.

He says they decided to provide assistance, but each bank to suspend loans for three to six months.

Asked whether the suspension comes with additional interest, he said it is true that interest is not foreseen to stop, but one should keep in mind that banks’ liquidity needs to be maintained.