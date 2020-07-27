Tourism industry workers will stage a peaceful protest on July 29 (Wednesday) to highlight the hardship the industry is in due to the coronavirus pandemic, which they claim it cannot survive without state support.

More than 700 people will take part, who will be followed by buses, protest organizers said Monday. The march will end with a protest outside the government.

For five months, we’ve been struggling to keep our sector afloat due to the coronavirus crisis and we’ve already sent requests to several competent institutions, including the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy to aid travel agencies, tourist guides and transporters, but so far we haven’t heard a word from them, the organizers said, noting the protest had no ‘political background’ and will be held in line with health safety protocols.

They claimed that the crisis has affected over 5,000 workers and more than 300 travel agencies across the country.