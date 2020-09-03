The union of the Macedonian Post Office is demanding an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, as 2,300 employees face to be left without pay or even fired.

The post office heavily relies on the now bankrupt Eurostandard Bank, which had an exclusive contract to use the postal network for cash transfers and payments. With the bank now bankrupt, the post offices are no longer conducting financial transactions, and with that its main source of revenue is gone.