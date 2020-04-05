Macedonian nationals arriving from Malta transported to the state-run quarantine at a hotel in Bitola

The Government of Macedonia informed that yesterday the state-run quarantine for 160 Macedonian nationals was successfully completed, who spent 14 days in strict security and health conditions at the Ibis Hotel in Skopje (Taftalidze) and a facility in Demir Kapija.

The people who have successfully completed the state-run quarantine showed no symptoms of the COVID-19 virus and will spend another 14 days in home isolation, according to the health recommendations of epidemiologists.