The mother of a four-month-old baby from Kocani, who died two days ago, is looking for answers from the authorities about the cause of death. They took the baby to a check-up for the first time on March 29. Doctors told them the baby had a sore throat and a runny nose, and prescribed syrup therapy.

Both the baby and the mother were taken swabs for COVID-19 testing. While they were in the hospital, they were verbally told that they was not infected with the coronavirus, but they have not yet received official results for the death of the four-month-old baby, who died on April 2, the Stip police department reported on Friday.

At 15:55 h in the Kocani Police Station, the Public Health Institution in Kocani reported that at around 15:10, a child aged about four months was brought by the parents to provide medical assistance. At around 16:00 h, despite the provided medical assistance, the child died.

An autopsy was ordered by the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office, after which the body was handed over to the parents.