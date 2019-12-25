VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski will meet outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti on Saturday, Alfa has learned. According to the TV station sources, the meeting between Mickoski and Zaev will take place on Saturday at 17h at the Macedonian government building, while later that day, at 19:30, Mickoski will meet with Ahmeti, but the exact location is not yet known.

The topic of both meetings will be the details of the formation of the interim government and personnel solutions that will be part of the government that will run the country until January 12 when early parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place.