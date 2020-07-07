The Anti-Corruption Commission has determined that Venko Filipce, the Minister of Health, participated in a party gathering of SDSM and the coalition in Stip with a vehicle donated by China. The complaint of VMRO-DPMNE is accepted with a measure of seeking responsibility that will be submitted to the Government within 15 days, which will require an initiative to determine the responsibility of the Minister of Health.

The vehicle was previously owned by the Intelligence Agency, but following NATO recommendations that care should be taken and to get rid of donations from “risk countries”, the passenger motor vehicle was handed over to the Ministry of Health on 03.04.2020.