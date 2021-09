14 people died prematurely in a hospital where they went to be treated, to be saved from the disease, due to the inability of those responsible, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski during Monday’s TV debate with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

We are in a hurry to dismiss Filipce in order to save human lives, Mickoski said, explaining why VMRO-DPMNE decided to go for dismissal, and not to confidence vote against the Minister of Health.