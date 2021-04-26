Answering a reporter’s question what did a Minister of Defense do in a domestic atmosphere with Boki 13 and Katica Janeva, the Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska said that the process is ongoing and all information that is important to the public is shared with the media, and added that the attempt to further politicize the case is becoming ridiculous.

The case you are opening has shown how much our country has changed. Reporters even ask illogical questions, but no one criticizes them for it. The media can criticize and very rarely decide not to do so. The most important thing is that no one is above the law, said Sekerinska, after Monday’s visit to the Krivolak military training center together with the US Ambassador, Kate Byrnes to see the ongoing activities and preparations for the Decisive Strike – 21 military exercise.