Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians dismissed the events of the past few days as ridiculous theater show put on by Zoran Zaev and Saso Mijalkov. The former security chief briefly fled the country as he faces sentencing tomorrow, only to return two days later. Zaev insisted that he did not signal Mijalkov that it is ok to flee the country, and that his return was his (Zaev’s show of force), while Mijalkov claimed that he was down with fever and had no idea that the entire country is looking for him.

Most citizens realize that centers of power who have influence over this country have long ago concluded that the rule of law here is finished. They reacted when they saw the circus that was being put on. The Zaev – Mijalkov duo functions flawlessly but they were really ridiculous with their latest theater. They insult the intelligence of the people. And it’s really not serious when we see that a man who in 2015 and 2016 put his hand on his heart and swore that he is an honest citizen is now close friends with Mijalkov, Taravari said.

During the 2015 – 16 Colored Revolution, Zaev insisted that he is the victim of Mijalkov’s wiretapping and that he is exposing Mijalkov’s criminal businesses. But after grabbing power in 2017, Zaev quickly developed a close relationship with Mijalkov, who helped him get the votes he needed to impose the name change on Macedonia, and now works to divide VMRO-DPMNE by trying to create factions.