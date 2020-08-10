SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti respectively, met in the Parliament on Monday, within the negotiations over the formation of a parliamentary majority and a government, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Asked if the obstacle for successful negotiations is DUI’s request for an Albanian Prime Minister Zaev briefly answered that if he gives too many comments, he will not help the negotiation process.

I am sorry, but today there is no agreement, said the leader of SDSM after the meeting in Parliament.

Zaev, however, announced that the negotiations will continue in the coming days, expressing satisfaction because, according to him, the narrative of the coalition agreement was made.

Ahmeti confirmed that no agreement has been reached, but expressed confidence that there is a real possibility for an agreement.