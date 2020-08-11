The meeting between Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti yesterday did not end up with an agreement to form a new ruling majority between SDSM and DUI. Despite the announcement of a deal, both came out of the meeting saying that the coalition is not agreed yet.

SDSM’s coalitions last for a few hours before the party itself denies the reports of a deal. SDSM needs to come out before the Macedonian public and say if they have majority in Parliament and if they are forming a Government. Anything else is just manipulating the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

SDSM issued a press release insisting that they are “working for form a stable parliamentary majority that will govern for a full four year mandate” and that their next Government will “defeat nationalism” by implementing the Prespa and Ohrid treaties and the Zaev – Borisov treaty.

Both main parties are near even in Parliament and need the support of ethnic Albanian parties, mainly DUI, to form a Government. SDSM already announced one agreement “in principle” with DUI, before quickly informing that a coalition is not agreed yet.