Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Jean Todt, President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), who is also the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Transport Security, at the Carmelite Monastery on Friday morning before the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

The interluctors, together with László Palkovics, Minister of Innovation and Technology, discussed further possibilities for the development of motorsport in Hungary.