The duty of all countries is to provide as many coronavirus vaccines as possible, regardless of their origin, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. “There are no Eastern or Western vaccines, just good or bad vaccines”, he added.

Hungary has signed contracts with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, besides the Western companies who make the vaccine. In an interview in Germany, Orban said that Eastern European countries have a tradition of vaccination that in some cases surpasses that of the West. He also noted that countries who were open to sourcing vaccines from various providers, like Serbia, now have a greater vaccination rate than EU member states.