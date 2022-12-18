Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties, AP reports.

It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986.

“I’m very happy, we really deserved this. The team suffered quite a bit, but it recovered as time went on,” said Josefina Villalba, a 55-year-old nanny who joined hundreds of fans at one of the many public plazas where giant screens were set up to watch the long-awaited match.

Millions of Argentine cried, yelled and hugged as they followed the game, which was a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I feel an immense happiness in my heart because this is the first World Cup I truly enjoy,” Hector Quinteros, a 34-year-old security guard, said as his eyes welled up with tears. “This always happens. They always make us suffer.”

At the end of the first half, many were gearing up to celebrate as Argentina led 2-0 and clearly dominated the match but that early happiness turned to anxiety as France caught up and ultimately led the teams to extra time and then penalties.

For many, the agonizing feelings of the match made the victory all the sweeter.

Explosion à #BuenosAires , le pays du bout du monde sur le toit du monde #ArgentinaFrancia pic.twitter.com/iREZhnrV50 — Fabien Palem (@fabienpalem) December 18, 2022

Scenes in Buenos Aires the moment Messi and Argentina won the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/p2Yc2y8uCe — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) December 18, 2022