Serbian media are reacting to the lobbying of two key ministers in Zaev’s government, Artan Grubi and Bujar Osmani, for Spain to recognize Kosovo’s independence. Republika.rs comments that this is a knife in the back of Serbia and “gratitude” that the first aid for vaccines came from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

The media are asking how it is possible for Spain to recognize Kosovo when it has a “Kosovo” on its territory called “Catalonia” which also seeks independence.

Things have gone so far that Spain does not even want to mention that it is playing against Kosovo in the World Cup qualifiers and calls it a territory.