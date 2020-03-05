On Thursday’s TV Alfa “Sto ne e jasno” show, the additional Deputy Minister of Agriculture Cvetan Tripunovski revealed another scandal in the work of the Ministry of Agriculture under the SDSM Minister Trajan Dimkovski.

A public call in 2018, where current Minister Trajan Dimkovski, on the proposal of the same commission, allocates agricultural land to two different farmers following the same call. It is typical violation of laws and procedures, said Tripunovski.

In other words, it is just like selling an apartment to two different people, the TV host commented.

Tripunovski added that this was not the first time that such a case had been publicly disclosed, but instead of the Commission taking action, nothing had been dome.