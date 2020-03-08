About 10,000 overnight stays from guests from China, South Korea, Japan and Turkey have been canceled in March and April due to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide. Also, 99% of all tours with guests from the Asian market, which was the fastest growing globally, have been canceled for the coming months. The situation is also bad with summer reservations from the Netherlands and Poland. Everything is on hold, Alsat-M reports.



An epidemic can completely annul all the possible emotional characteristics of tourism and thus Ohrid tourism. Exactly this outbreak now will have a rapid impact on tourism and in such environments, where the Chinese were coming on a combined tour of the Balkans, says Naume Marinoski, a professor of tourism at the Faculty of Tourism.