According to the data of the State Statistical Office, the index of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in November 2019, compared to November 2018, was 5.1.

This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Transportation and storage (9.5%), Manufacturing (8.9%) and Human health and social work activities (8.2%).

An increase in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Administrative and support service activities (3.8%), Professional, scientific and technical activities (2.1%) and Accommodation and food service activities (1.6%).

The average monthly net wage paid per employee in November 2019 was 25,787 denars.