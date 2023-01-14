Households and small energy consumers in December alone recorded 17-percent electricity saving, in November 18% and in October 17%, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Saturday.

This means that in the last three months, households and small consumers have over 15 percent electricity savings, which was a recommendation from the Government’s measures, Bekteshi emphasized.

The minister pointed out that the savings measures are giving the first results, stressing that we have more than 15 percent savings among households and small consumers, and this helps to deal with the energy crisis.