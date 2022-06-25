ESM says that the company offered a price of generated electricity of 48 euros per megawatt hour for the period July-December 2022, which is seven euros more than the price for the previous six months, January-June 2022 when it was 41 euros.
As it informs, the price correction must be seen in the context of the enormous increase in energy prices globally, as well as their unavailability, especially during the heating season.
The prices of fuel oil, coal, gas and electricity are extremely high and there are difficulties in the procurement, which affects the production price of electricity from AD ESM, reads the statement of ESM.
Comments are closed for this post.