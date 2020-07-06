The price of gasoline EUROSUPER BS-95 drops by MKD 0.5 per liter as of Monday midnight, while that of EUROSUPER BS-98 and EURODIESEL remains unchanged, the Energy Regulatory Commission has said.

The price of EUROSUPER BS-95 now stands at MKD 60.5 per liter, that of EUROSUPER BS-98 is MKD 63 per liter, EURODIESEL (D-E V) – MKD 52.5 per liter. The price of extra light household fuel also increases by MKD 0.5 to MKD 52.5 per liter.

The price of crude oil is also slightly up and now stands at MKD 25.980 per kilogram.