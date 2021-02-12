The Tobacco Growers’ Association, the board in charge of organizing protests and purchasing companies are set to meet this coming Monday to define the methodology according to which EUR five million in aid will be distributed to tobacco growers under the fifth set of anti-crisis measures, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Arjanit Hoxha said Friday.

The purpose of these funds, stressed Hoxha, is to fulfill the promise made a month ago – that the purchase price of tobacco will not be less than 180 denars per kilogram.

Hoxha informed that another 1,500 tons of tobacco are left for purchase. The priority at the moment is taking the agreed quantities, and then the manner of purchase of the surpluses will be determined.