In an interview with “Faktor”, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski says that if the government implements the reform in the pension fund, the insurers will not lose a single penny, and the state will receive money.

We will talk about the pension system, but in this respect do you think that the HIF is in danger?

Such as it is, it will not be able to last much. Because simply, the costs have increased multiple times and there is no rebalance, we do not see anyone caring to boost the health fund’s budget. The only thing that happens is we try to get some donation from abroad. Practically, the strengthening of the capacity of the health system in the country is based on mercy. On donations. It is not based on any strategy that we should have already had, says Mickoski.

You are criticized that this is a certain nationalization of these funds, and the money belongs to the insurers.

The insurers will not lose a single penny. Currently, the state is taking a measure where instead of putting the money in two piles, it will put them in one, said Mickoski.

That pension reform was implemented during the co-operation with the World Bank and when VMRO-DPMNE was in power.