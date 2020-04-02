SDSM’s quasi-measures leave thousands of citizens without income. 33,000 workers in the tourism and catering sector, including hotels, restaurants, cafés will not receive government assistance for payment of salaries. Instead of realistic measures, SDSM deceives the citizens with improvisations. The measures they have proposed start in April, March is not covered, and that is the month in which the crisis began, VMRO DPMNE reacts to the ruling SDSM’s set of measures.

The party urges the government to overcome their vanity and arrogance and to accept VMRO-DPMNE’s measures for national salvation.