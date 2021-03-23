The average monthly net wage paid per employee in January was MKD 28,272 (EUR 459), up 2.7 percent compared to the same month in 2020, the State Statistical Office said on Tuesday.

According to the data of the State Statistical Office, the increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Human health and social work activities (12.4%), Arts, entertainment and recreation (8.4%) and Information and communication (8.3%).

A decrease in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Financial and insurance activities (7.7%), Accommodation and food service activities (5.9%) and Information and communication (5.4%).