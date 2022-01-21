I am of the opinion that every employee deserves to be with their family one day a week. I am on the side of workers who deserve Sunday to be a non-working day, to be able to spend it with their children, with families and to have free time to dedicate to them, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said in an interview with Kanal 5.

The Prime Minister reminded that Sunday was adopted to be a non-working day through an inclusive process in which, as he said, chambers and trade unions and all social partners were involved.

He said that he will talk to the Chamber of Commerce and businesses that are dissatisfied with this Law, adopted through a social dialogue in which all social partners were involved.