The increase in the price of bread, which is still a basic food symbol in these areas, mostly affected the citizens of Macedonia, who today eat the most expensive bread in the Western Balkans.

According to the graphic presentation, it can be seen that Macedonia eats the most expensive bread, which costs 0.81 euros, and the cheapest is in neighboring Serbia, where it is sold for 0.42 euros.

Bread in Bosnia and Herzegovina now costs 0.79 euros, in Montenegro 0.75, in Albania it is 0.51 euros, and in Kosovo half a euro.