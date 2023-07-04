Where did the money invested in the railroads went, the largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE asked on Tuesday, claiming that significant amounts were invested in the recent years, yet there are no visible results.

“The railroad is among the most complex and significant infrastructural systems in a country, of great importance to the economic development, which is why every country should invest and aid this system. By aid we don’t refer to the employees’ salaries, but to long-term investments, based on previously prepared strategy for development. Any other manner of unproductive investments only extends the agony of our railroad system”, the party reacts.

To offer a better perspective as to for what this finances have been used, VMRO-DPMNE presents the total investments in the railroad sector, that is the railroad enterprises, Macedonian Railroads – Transport, and Macedonian railroads – Infrastructure.

“WWe will compare the periods from 2011 to 2015, when the previous government of VMRO-DPMNE was in power, and 2018 to 2022, with the current Government in power. In the first period a total of €50 million were invested, while during the second period the investments amounted to €100 million. In the first period four domestic and four international lines were serviced, six new passenger cars, four new electric locomotives, 150 new freight cars were acquired and 10 train stations around the country were renovated. During the second period, there are no investments whatsoever, no infrastructure projects, no new acquisitions, and none of the hereinabove lines exists, despite the fact that the investments are double!”, VMRO-DPMNE innforms, asking a simple question: Where did all the money go?