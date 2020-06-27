From what I have discussed so far with the people of Kocani, I can say that the three-year pandemic led by this leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev has not gone unnoticed in a negative sense here. People are living poorly in a bad economic, social and even health situation, VMRO-DPMNE leader said during his visit to Kocani on Saturday.
He said that VMRO-DPMNE’s program envisages a minimum of 640m euros in subsidies for farmers during a four-year term, renewal of water infrastructure in the area of irrigation of agricultural plantations.
Many of the projects planned by VMRO-DPMNE tonight will be presented here in Kocani. You know that we carefully created it, and on Tuesday we practically promoted our textbook called “Project Renewal” where there are more than 1000 projects on 360 pages, many authors from the country and abroad, people who are close to VMRO-DPMNE, people who are not party-affiliated but wanted to add value to that textbook took part in its creation, said Mickoski, urging the citizens to go out and vote to defeat three-year pandemic led by this leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev, of course in line with the Covid-19 measures
Comments are closed for this post.