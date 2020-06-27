From what I have discussed so far with the people of Kocani, I can say that the three-year pandemic led by this leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev has not gone unnoticed in a negative sense here. People are living poorly in a bad economic, social and even health situation, VMRO-DPMNE leader said during his visit to Kocani on Saturday.

He said that VMRO-DPMNE’s program envisages a minimum of 640m euros in subsidies for farmers during a four-year term, renewal of water infrastructure in the area of irrigation of agricultural plantations.