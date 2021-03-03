VMRO-DPMNE MP, Timco Mucunski told Sitel TV said that today for five hours in the Parliament, Prime Minister Zaev dealt with Byzantine games instead of the problems of the citizens.

Today in the Parliament we witnessed four five-hour Byzantine games at which in the end Prime Minister Zaev proved that he has the majority he has had since August. We see some triumphalism now. According to me, it would be triumphant for the Prime Minister to come before the MPs today and say that 100,000 vaccines have been provided, to come and say that there is a new set of economic measures that will save jobs that will save companies that are on edge of liquidity, said Mucunski.

He said that while the government is dealing with Byzantine games, Macedonia’s debt increased for another 700 million euros.