The Regulatory Energy Committee (RKE) is set to announce the second blow to household budgets – its planned increase of central heating in Skopje. Yesterday RKE said that it will increase the electricity price by just under 10 percent, and abolish a popular subsidy meaning that the increase will be far greater.

Domestic electricity production has collapsed after years of mismanagement and corruption under the Zaev regime, and Macedonia is dependent on expensive electricity imports.

And now, in light of the increase in natural gas prices, central heating is about to become more expensive. Only downtown Skopje uses a central heating system, with warm water heated in several gas fired plants. RKE left the decision for just before New Year, apparently hoping that the public will be distracted from the major price hikes by the celebrations.