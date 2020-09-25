There is currently a tense situation at a purchase point in Kavadarci, because vine growers want to organize a peaceful protest, and the police is preventing them from doing so, the “Realno Kavadarci” group informed on Facebook.

Тензично кај откупниот пункт „Лазово мовче“

Лозаропроизводителите сакаат да се упатат на протест пред општината Кавадарци, полицијата не дозволува

