Police doesn't let vine growers to protest Economy 25.09.2020 / 20:05 There is currently a tense situation at a purchase point in Kavadarci, because vine growers want to organize a peaceful protest, and the police is preventing them from doing so, the "Realno Kavadarci" group informed on Facebook. Тензично кај откупниот пункт „Лазово мовче" Gepostet von Republika Nedelnik am Freitag, 25. September 2020 Лозаропроизводителите сакаат да се упатат на протест пред општината Кавадарци, полицијата не дозволува Gepostet von Republika Nedelnik am Freitag, 25. September 2020 kavadarci
